Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home

James Radisic

James Radisic Obituary
James E. "Rat" Radisic, 71, of Belleville, IL, born April 14, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in St. Louis, MO.
Mr. Radisic dedicated 51 years of his life to the tugboat industry and the Mississippi River. He served many of those years as Captain of his tug and ended his career with Material Sales Corporation. Mr. Radisic was also a member of Operating Engineers, Local 513. In his free time Rat enjoyed golfing; sports, especially college football; horses and horse racing, spending many enjoyable days at the track. He was a proud supporter of . In his final act of kindness, Rat donated the Gift of Life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Rose, nee DeBra, Radisic; and a brother, Carl Radisic, Jr.
Rat is survived by his wife, Beverly A., nee Brawley, Radisic; a son, James A. Radisic; a daughter, Jana M. Radisic; two step-sons, Steven Fisher and Randy "Unch" Fisher; two step-daughters, Stacey Fisher-Smith and Shelly (Ty) Lindhorst; his dear friend, Erin Gaul; 12 step-grandchildren, including Breana "Boo" Phillips; 2 step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Boneta; and a niece, Meredith Boneta.
Memorials are requested to the and may be made at www..org Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
Memorial Gathering: A celebration of Rat's Life will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 till 8:00 pm at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020
