Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

RAULSTON - James Cecil Raulston, age 75, of Edwardsville, IL passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. There will be a private family service followed by cremation according to James' wishes. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store