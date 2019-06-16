|
James Reinhardt James N. Reinhardt, 77, of Ukiah, CA, born Oct. 25, 1941, in Granite City, IL, passed away May 9, 2019, in Humboldt County, CA, from an automobile accident on April 25, 2019. He was involved in youth ministry with the Catholic church for most of his life, touching many lives in the process. Before retirement, Jim was an accountant for a large catholic church in San Francisco. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman & Marie Reinhardt and brother in law Robert Houlihan. Jim is survived by sisters, Joan (Phil) Achenbach of Glen Carbon, Janice Houlihan of Roseburg, OR, & brother Mark (Alice) Reinhardt of Almo, KY, and nieces & nephews, and many good friends. Goble's Fortuna Mortuary handled the arrangements for cremation. His remains will be buried at the Pyramid Life Center in the Adirondack Mountains. Service: A memorial Mass is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 16, 2019