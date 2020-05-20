James Render James W. Render, age 73, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on November 12, 1946, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Jim grew up in Caseyville, IL and attended St. Stephen Elementary School where he was active in the church as an alter boy and worked summers as a groundskeeper. He attended St. Henry Seminary in Belleville, IL for his first two years of high school and graduated from Assumption High School in East St. Louis, IL. Jim served in the United States Army as a codebreaker stationed in Turkey and received an honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He returned home in 1969 to marry his high school sweetheart, Shirley Broda, and start a family, and finish his degree, a B.A. in Accounting from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL. While he worked hard at jobs early in life ranging from roadside fruit and vegetable sales, to selling shoes, to working in a meatpacking plant, Jim was a career accountant. He was employed at Tragesser CPA in Fairview Heights, IL, Rexdall Drug in St. Louis, MO, and Consolidated Aluminum in Madison, IL early in his career. Jim spent 15 years at Webster Industries in Macomb, IL then moved back to Fairview Heights, IL to work at Cerro Copper in Sauget, IL. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights, IL, where he helped as a cashier at bingo. Jim was known as a hard worker and a kind soul who always had a warm handshake and a wry smile for everyone he met. The humor and love he added to the lives of his family and friends will be sorely missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wilburta Render; and his brother, Jon Render. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Render, nee, Broda; his daughters, Anita (Johnathan) Ahl and Cindy; his grandchildren, Tommy and Lily; his sisters, Monica O'Rourke-Vaccaro and Missy (Bob) Jones; his brother, Tim (Georgia); and his sister-in-law, Erin. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Services will be held at a later date
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2020.