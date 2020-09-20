ALSOP - James "Jim" Ronnie Alsop, age 78, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, MO. Jim was born on January 9, 1942 in Granite City, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL. Memorial donations may be given in the form of masses or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church or American Parkinson Disease Association. Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.



