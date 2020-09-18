James Nations Sr. James S. Nations, Sr., age 78, of Swansea, IL, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 8, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Jim was the owner of Nations Food Service Equipment and Design in Sauget, IL. He previously owned Acme/QuipCo Manufacturing. He worked at Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 30 years. James was a founding alderman for Fairview Heights, IL, a volunteer fireman in Fairview Heights, past Chairman of Bi-State Development Agency, past President of the Lake Lorraine Homeowners Association, Vice Chairman since 1984 of the St. Clair County Public Building Commission and Chairman of the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority. He was involved in many charitable organizations to support the community, that he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Eugenia Nations, nee Childress. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janet Nations, nee West; his children, Susan (Bill Henry) Hamlin and James S. (Anna) Nations, Jr; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Douglas) Pelletier, Alexandria Nations, Tiffany Nations, and James Nations, III; his nieces, Karen (David) Byer, Elaine (Paul) Holland and Patricia Hansen. James is also survived by great nieces, great nephews, and very special friends, Jim and Pat Hrasky. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
or to The Heart Association
. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will follow on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Linda Vujnich officiating. The family asks that everyone physically distance and wear a mask.