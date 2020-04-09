|
James Schneider James Bernard Schneider, formerly of Swansea, IL passed away peacefully at home in Chelsea, Quebec, Canada on March 17, 2020. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his wife Susan, his son Jim (Nancy) and daughter Kirsten. He was a loving and devoted Grandpa to his precious grandchildren Nathaniel, Brandon (Meagan), Thomas (Anika), Angel, Isaac and William. Jim was the loving big brother to four cherished siblings: Donna (Marshall), Joe, Steve (Jane), Bill (Marianne) and caring uncle to their kids: Joel, Erika, Sarah, Peter and Michael. Born in Belleville, Illinois on February 1, 1942, Jim was predeceased by his parents Alvin and Marie Schneider (nee Wimmer), dear brother Tom, nephew Ben and sister-in-law Kayoko. Jim will be remembered by Karen (Jack), Sherry (James) and many life long cherished friends from Cathedral High School, Belleville; Loyola University; the Peace Corps and the Canadian Labour Congress. We have lost a wonderful man with many talents who loved with devotion and acted with integrity.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020