James Seavers
James Seavers James Neil Seavers, age 82, born June 25, 1938 in East St. Louis, Il., passed away Sunday, July 12th, 2020 in Creve Coeur, MO at Evelyn's House. His beloved, Marcia Luksza Zarzeck, was by his side as he transitioned from this beautiful hospice care into Jesus's loving arms. Also leaving behind his two children, Vicky L. Richmond, Brett A. Seavers, and his grandchildren Zachary M. Seavers, and Alyssa R. Seavers. Preceding him in death, his dear Grandmother- Alice O'Brien,beautiful son, Michael Neil, and parents, Alice and Graylee (G.L.) Seavers, and sister Katie Kinnard. He worked in several positions over 41 years at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. SERVICE: We will announce a Celebration of Life to come. We ask that if you are inclined to remember him with a donation, that it be sent in his name to: https://www.bjchospice.org/Donate Or mail your donation to: The BJC Foundation for Hospice P.O. Box 790369 St. Louis, Missouri 63179-9917 Call314.273.7006oremail givinghospice@bjc.org

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
