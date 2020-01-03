Home

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
James Shafer


1979 - 2020
James Shafer James Edward Shafer, 40, of Cahokia, IL, passed away at 2:36 p.m. Mon. Dec. 23, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born Jan. 20, 1979 in Alton, IL to Loretta Fay (Greer) Harris of Cahokia, IL and Ronald Edward Shafer Sr. of Granite City, IL. James was a self-employed stereo system installer and home health care worker. He was a weight lifter and body builder with a big generous heart. He loved cooking and was kind, outgoing and happy. In addition to his parents, he is survived by 11 siblings: William (Christina) Owens , Kimberly Harris, Ronda West, Veronica (Don) Dinges, Edward Shafer, Holly Shafer, Heather (Donald) Groetecke, Ronald Shafer Jr., Albert (Casey) Shafer, Rachel (Tony) Mormino and Ian Shafer; and his step-mother: Susan Shafer. He was preceded in death by a son: James Edward Shafer Jr.; and his step-father: Steven Harris. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -7 p.m. Wed. Jan. 8, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Serivce: Memorial services at 7 p.m. Wed. Jan. 8, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Arrangements entrusted to the Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
