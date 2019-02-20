James Simpson James Robert Simpson, Jr , 81, of Pontoon Beach, IL died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 13, 1937 in Martinsburg, MO to James, Sr and Georgia (Hoover) Simpson. James married Janet Knox in Granite City, IL on October 6, 1961. The U.S. Army veteran worked at Nestle as a lab technician prior to his retirement then he worked for Super Wash in Pontoon Beach after his retirement. He attended First Christian Church of Granite City, IL. Besides his wife, James is survived by 4 daughters: Robin (John) Walton of Lake Havasu City AZ, Wendy (Danny) Barulli of Southaven MS, Jodi (Frank) Byrd of Lawson MO and Jennifer (Michael) Schmiz of Cahokia, IL; 11 grandchildren: Stephen (Alisa) Walton, Michelle Walton, Michael (Heather) Walton, James Barulli, Hannah Barulli, Esther Barulli, Benjamin Barulli, Frankie (Emily) Byrd, Mikaela Byrd, Kaitlynn Schmiz and Abigail Schmiz; 11 great grandchildren: Elisha, Silas, Andrew, Selah, Judah, Asher, Izayah, Bentley, Ryker, Robert and AnnaLynn. Also surviving are a brother, Joe (Marty) Simpson of PA and a sister, Veneta Renner of SC. Besides his parents, James is preceded in death by 3 brothers: Rollie Simpson, John Simpson and William Simpson and by 3 sisters: Pauline Waller, Elizabeth Frazee and Lucy Hinton. Memorials may be made to Kontakt Mission USA. Online guestbook and obituary available at http://www.wojstrom.com Visitation: Will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, IL. Services: Will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City with burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL. WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME, Granite City.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019