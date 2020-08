Or Copy this URL to Share

SITZES - James W. "Jim" Sitzes, 78,of Red Bud, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. He was born December 7, 1941. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10am - 12pm, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud. The funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home immediately. Private interment. Arrangements handled by Leesman Funeral Home



