James Stanley Sr. August 21, 1943 - August 16, 2020 James Stanley, Sr., most beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, joined our Heavenly Father in Eternity on Sunday, August 16. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. John P. and Norina Brown Stanley, his eight sisters, three brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and granddaughter Elizabeth Copeland Indelicato. James was married to Betty Williams Stanley for 60 years at the time of her death in 2015. Together, James and Betty are survived by their children, son James Jr. (Mary Mitchell) and granddaughter Carmen of Fayetteville, NC and daughter Sabrina Stanley- Indelicato (Joseph) of the St. Louis Metro area, grandson Alexander (Kelsey)Indelicato of Naperville, IL. And two "grand puppies", Miss Lily and Goose. Mr. and Mrs. Stanley had a few special surrogate granddaughters, Valerie, Vanessa and Megan. Mr. Stanley was born in Lenoir County, NC. At the age of 17, he joined the Unites States Army against the wishes of his family due to the death of his brother Edward Earl Stanley in combat during WWII. His patriotism began very young as his brothers instilled the call to duty. James' military service was distinguished by numerous awards and metals for over 20 years. He was quiet about this distinction because he felt it was part of his service. James was the quintessential gentleman who was generous, kind, loving, honest and humble. He lived and served God, his country and family by a code of ethic and morals that was unshakable. He taught his family the meaning of fortification of love and service, acceptance of all people and humility. God's favor and mercy protected James throughout his life and was a testimony to everlasting love through God our Father. James distinguished himself in his military service with the 82nd Airborne and the 101st Commands. His merits and medals were numerous but rarely mentioned for his heart was to protect our great Republic. His career, following his military life continues with the State of NC Alcohol Bureau. His family wishes to thank the medical community of St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield MO. Specifically Dr. Darren Haskell, Dr. Bakr Salem, NP Scott Thouvenot, Dr. Max Benzaquen, Dr. Milo, and the extraordinary care from the nurses throughout his final days. James life was represented by Christ's love. 1 Corinthians 13 personified his life. If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. As a family, we are confident Jesus Christ welcomed James home "Well done James, my good and faithful servant". In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in memory of James to one of his favorite charities: The National Vietnam War Museum, Attn: Memorial Fund 1255 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA, 22202, The Unites States Airborne and Special Operations Museum100 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC, 28301, The Wounded Warriors
, 4899 Belford Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Due to COVID-19, the service will be extended to immediate family members and closest friends. Masks must be worn to include social distancing protocols. James will be flown from St. Louis MO where he resided with his daughter and son-in-law. Funeral: services will be held at Jernigan-Warren Memorial Chapel Fayetteville, North Carolina September 3, 2020 at two o'clock. Reverend Joe Young will officiate