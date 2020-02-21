|
STELBRINK - James P. Stelbrink, 72, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home in Pearl. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8-9:30am at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:0am at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Kampsville, IL. Burial will take place in church cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by the Kampsville Post. Arrangements handled by Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020