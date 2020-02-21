Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRESS, KALLAL & SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME- HARDIN
207 S County Rd
Hardin, IL 62047
(618) 576-2718
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
GRESS, KALLAL & SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME- HARDIN
207 S County Rd
Hardin, IL 62047
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anselm's Catholic Church
Kampsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stelbrink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stelbrink

Send Flowers
James Stelbrink Obituary
STELBRINK - James P. Stelbrink, 72, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home in Pearl. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8-9:30am at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:0am at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Kampsville, IL. Burial will take place in church cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by the Kampsville Post. Arrangements handled by Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -