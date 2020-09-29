1/1
James Stone
1929 - 2020
James "Jim" L. Stone James "Jim" L. Stone, age 91, of Highland, IL and formerly of Pinckneyville, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at in Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. Jim was born on June 5, 1929 in Pinckneyville, IL, a son to James L. and Ida Mae (Hoffman) Stone. He married Audrey Birkner on August 15, 1951 in the Second Baptist Church in Pinckneyville, IL. Jim honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for Granite City Steel as a Stationary Engineer in the Utilities Department for thirty-three years. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Jim took great pride in caring for his home, especially his lawn. Jim loved camping and was an avid golfer. He was a family man who treasured spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Audrey Stone; son, Dr. Steven (Jerri) Stone of Trenton, IL; brother, Jack (Dorett) Stone of Pinckneyville, IL; sister, Janet (Dallas) Moore of South Roxana, IL; brother-in-law, Fred Steele of Lyndon, IL; four grandchildren, Andrew (Rachael) Stone of Edwardsville, IL, Brian (Alicia) Stone of Franklin, WI, Matthew (Jena) Stone of Louisville, KY, and Eric Stone of Wood River, IL; six great-grandchildren, Lily Stone, Chloe Stone, Emilia Stone, Oliver Stone, Harper Stone and Barrett Stone; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Delores Pursell, June Hicks, and Peggy Steele; nephew, David Stone; and niece, Milinda Riggio. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuenralhome.com. Visitation: will be at Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral: services will be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Rob Mathis officiating. Military graveside rites will be performed. Interment will be in Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville, IL. The funeral home requests that all attendees wear a mask. Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Phase Four attendance will be limited to 50 people and social distancing will be enforced. Pyatt Funeral Home Pinckneyville, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pyatt Funeral Home - Pinckneyville
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pyatt Funeral Home - Pinckneyville
Funeral services provided by
Pyatt Funeral Home - Pinckneyville
309 South Main St
Pinckneyville, IL 62274
(618) 357-2136
