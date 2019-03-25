|
|
|
JAMES STREBEL- James William Strebel, 63, passed away at 11:21 pm Saturday March 23, 2019 at Fountain View Manor in Granite City. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey where a prayer service will be held at 3:45. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday March 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More