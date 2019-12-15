|
James Hermann Tague James Hermann Tague, 65, of Granite City, born December 29, 1953 in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Jerome Tague and Leni Evans (nee Kiem), passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Jim retired from Kirchner Block & Brick in Bridgeton, MO after 30 years of dedicated service. He was so proud of the work he performed and the people he worked with. Jim lived for others and would do anything for anyone. He loved his family fiercely and spent his retired years doting on his grandkids. Jim loved his animals and enjoyed taking care of his home and yard. He was an amazing family man. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy Tague; son, Timothy Tague; daughter, Jamie (Charles) Jepsen; grandchildren, Andrew Tague, Tyler Jepsen, Savannah Jepsen; step-mother, Loretta Tague; and sisters, Barb (Leonard) Huelsmann, Angie (Rich) Heilig; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri at1201 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Service: In honor of his wishes, the Tague family will have a celebration of life memorial service on Jim's birthday, 12/29/19 at 1:00pm at Rivers of Life Community Church, in Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019