James Tarter, M.D.
November 16, 2020
St. Louis, Missouri - James Gerard Tarter, M. D., of Belleville, Illinois passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.
A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier College Church at St. Louis University.
There will be a livestream link of the mass posted to his caring bridge: caringbridge.org/
visit/jamestarter
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: James Tarter Memorial Fund
C/O Busey Bank, Attn: Peggy, 5720 West Main, Belleville, IL 62226, You may leave condolences at boppchapel.com