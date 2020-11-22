1/
James Tarter M.D.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Tarter, M.D.
November 16, 2020
St. Louis, Missouri - James Gerard Tarter, M. D., of Belleville, Illinois passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.
A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier College Church at St. Louis University.
There will be a livestream link of the mass posted to his caring bridge: caringbridge.org/ visit/jamestarter
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: James Tarter Memorial Fund
C/O Busey Bank, Attn: Peggy, 5720 West Main, Belleville, IL 62226, You may leave condolences at boppchapel.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
St. Francis Xavier College Church at St. Louis University.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved