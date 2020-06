TIMMERMANN- James Edwin Timmermann, age 85, of Frogtown passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.



