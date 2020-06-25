James Upchurch James G. Upchurch, 96 years of Dupo, IL., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, MO. He was born November 6, 1923, in East St. Louis, IL. Mr. Upchurch graduated from Dupo Community High School in 1942. He was a United States World War II Army Veteran and fought during the Battle of the Buldge. He founded and operated Upchurch Oil & Ready Mix Concrete. Mr. Upchurch was a lifelong resident to the area and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Doris Upchurch, nee Wrightsman, his daughters, Cynthia Upchurch, Rebecca Parrin & Janet (Knute) Metz, his son, Gregory (Elizabeth) Upchurch, his grandchildren, Knute Metz, Christopher Metz, Catherine & James Krack, Bret Strobo, Christine Linn, Brian & Dylan Upchurch, Jessica Huch & Christopher Parrin, his brother-in-law, Bill Reynolds, along with 12 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, James O. & Eunice P., nee Lane, Upchurch, his brothers, Carl Upchurch & Robert Upchurch, his sisters, Jeanette Gericke, Johann Reynolds & Catherine Harberding. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude's Hospital. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Private family services will be held. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, IL. Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.