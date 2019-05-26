James Beine James W. Beine, born Nov. 1, 1939, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen Diekemper; and a brother, Gerald (Gillette) Beine. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Kathy, nee Cochran, Beine; four children, Roch (Julie) Beine, Brenda (Orie) Davis, Bridget Sonnenberg, and Belinda Beine; eight grandchildren, Parker, Alayna, Tyler, Orie, Tessa, Maleanie, Quentin and Nicole. Bill (Robin) Beine; a sister, Kaye (Jim) Toennies; a brother-in-law, William (Shari) Cochran; and a sister-in-law, Martina (Marvin) Wiegman. For many years, he was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who loved training and working his hunting dogs. His real love was battling the elusive trout; he caught his last trout on his birthday in 2018. He was a long time member of Trout Unlimited and an avid fly tyer. He spent many years with his wife as husband-wife wedding photographers, and was a lifetime member of the Professional Photographers of America and Illinois Professional Photographers, and a member of a group of photographers dedicated to the study of Photoshop (PUG), "thank you Steve". He was a member of St. Louis Brews, St. Clair Beekeepers, the Illinois Federation of teachers, and an NSF consultant to the writers of the BSCS Blue Version HS Biology Book. He and Kathy spent many hours enjoying their five acres, while Kathy was engrossed in plants, Jim was interested in his show rabbits, the Shitake farm, his apple, peach, pear, and cherry orchards, grape vines and blackberry bushes. "Special thanks and prayers to all who guided us through those rough times in 1968, especially to her sister, Martina and husband Marvin, to the Stock and Faulbaum families, and to my wife for the unbelievable job of adopting a ready made family." Remembrances can be made to the Kathy and Jim Beine Scholarship Fund for Camp Ondessonk Campers. Services: JB donated his body to St. Louis University Medical School. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8th, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville. Service will follow at 5 p.m., celebrated by Father Clyde Grogan, with a reception following.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary