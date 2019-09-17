|
James Walsh James J. Walsh, 91, of Troy, IL, born Monday, May 21, 1928 in East St. Louis, IL and passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. James retired from Mallinkrodt Chemical Works in St. Louis, MO, after 30 years of service. He was a member of the United States Navy serving from 1946 to 1948. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Jim loved fishing, camping and playing Keno. He never met a stranger in his life, always had a smile on his face and a joke to share. Family wants to thank Vitas Hospice staff for their kindness and caring for James these past weeks. James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Laura Ann (nee Paquin) Walsh; daughter, Grace M. Young; a grandson, Steven Bailey; parents, John and Esther (nee Schlavick) Walsh; brothers, Thomas and John Walsh; sisters, Bernadine Higgins, Catherine Clark, Evelyn Meehan, Mildred Pensoneau and three siblings in infancy. Surviving are his children, James L. (Karan) Walsh of St. Louis, MO, Debra E. Walsh and Ellen R. (Walsh) Bailey both of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Derek J. (Melissa) Walsh, Matrix (Kali) Bailey, Melissa Moore, Shannon Walsh, Holly Taylor, Robert Simmons, Christopher Weiss, Stacey Smith and Michael Smith; great-grandchildren, Megan, Amelia, Tyleigh, Ryan, Nissa, Timothy, Alli, Chase, Adie, and Jayce; great-great-grandchildren, Lilly, Myla and Vincent; Special friend, Clara Segura; numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Memorials may be made to James family for a bench to be placed at Tri-township Park or Vitas Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 9:30 to 11 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Funeral: services will be held 11 am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL Arrangements entrusted to the RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019