James Warren James Chad Warren, 55, of Marissa, IL, passed away on September 29, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM while traveling to visit his favorite Aunt, Janet White of Corona, CA. James attended Belleville East where he met Julie. They graduated together in the class of 1982. He owned and operated Warren Exteriors for 35 years. Chad very much enjoyed helping people. It was well known that if there was something you needed, Chad would most likely have it in his garage, and all you had to do was ask. Chad was funny and sarcastic and never sugar coated anything. People liked to hang around just to see what he might say or do next. He lived life to its fullest by his own set of rules. He deeply loved his family and friends and fiercely loved "his girls". Surviving are his mother, Virginia Joan (nee Harris) Warren of Marissa, IL; wife of 35 years, Julie (nee Bruce) Warren, of Marissa, IL; daughter, Mallory A. Warren (Bobby Kreamalmeyer) of New Athens, IL; granddaughters, Payton Grace, Emery Alexandria and Remi Elise. Also surviving are his sister Rebecca (Stephen) Kwedar, Gregory Warren and Michael (MaryJo) Warren; brother in law, Chip (Debbi) Bruce; special cousin, Bobby (Nellie) White; "super" nieces, nephews and countless other family and friends (sidekicks) who meant so much to him. James was preceded in death in by his grandparents; father, Ervin Reales Warren; mother in law, Della Bruce Kraft; uncle, James D. Warren; cousin, James D. Warren Jr. In lieu of flowers Memorial may be made to Inside Out Prison Ministry, 1142 Hodiamont Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63112 or Marrissa Food Pantry. Service: A casual Memorial Service will be held at his home, 518 South Main Street, Marissa, IL on October 26, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. A celebration (party) of life with lunch will be held immediately following. This will be an outdoor celebration continuing into the evening with a bonfire as he so enjoyed. In true Chad Warren style, BYOB and lawn chair if you plan to continue celebrating with us.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019