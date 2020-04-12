|
|
James Wierciak James Craig Wierciak, age 58, passed away on Sunday, April 5 at his home in Fishers, IN. Jim was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL on April 26, 1961. He was a graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft Wayne and of Illinois State University. He was retired from Ascension St Vincent's in Indianapolis. Jim was a founder and past president of the Fishers HSE Youth Football League and enjoyed coaching both of his sons in football as well. He was especially proud of the league's annual Michael Wierciak Sportsmanship Award named after his son Michael. He was an avid golfer, fan of old TV shows and spent countless hours playing cards and board games. He didn't like to lose! He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Joseph Wierciak, his parents John "Buck" and Genny, nee Hayden, Wierciak, his grandparents John and Sophie, nee Karwoski, Wierciak and Henry "Mike" and Mary, nee Sullivan, Hayden, and his father-in-law Donald Godby. Surviving are his wife of 33 years Donna, nee Godby, Wierciak and his son Matthew Wierciak, daughter Megan (Jabari) Means and grandchildren Haley Lambert and Xavier, Malik and Lilly Means of Indianapolis, his mother-in-law Betty Godby of Fishers, his brother Michael Wierciak of O'Fallon, MO, sister Diane (Dan) Mueller of Freeburg, IL, niece and nephew Kylie (Luke) Pritchard and Jack (Savannah) Mueller, great niece and nephew Genevieve Mueller and Harry Pritchard, brother-in-law Gary (Mary) Godby of Tipton, IN, niece and nephews Justin (Holly) Marvel and Mason, Alden, Ethan and Gracie Godby, great niece and nephew Joelle and Micah Marvel, aunts Linda Basnett, Audrey Diener and Debbie Hayden, special cousin Dana Hayden Jaenke plus countless other cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020