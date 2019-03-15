James Foutch James William Foutch (Jay), 68, of Parrish, Florida, born January 4, 1951 in East St. Louis Illinois to Elizabeth Oliver and James A Foutch, passed away on February 19, 2019, at his residence. He retired from Tropicana in Bradenton, Florida after 27 years. He was a member of the company's safety committee. He was a part of the Teamsters Local Union #173 where he served as a board member and trustee. He loved going to the beach and catching some rays, as well as cheering on the Tampa bay Rays. He enjoyed visiting the local Red Barn Flea Market to collect coins, stamps, die casts, and othhobbies. Survived by his mother Elizabeth Rodgers of Florida, Son Austin (Sarah) Foutch of Millstadt Illinois, Brother Rick (Teresa) Rodgers of Bradenton Florida, Sisters Tammy (Rob) Williams of Ball Ground Georgia, and Denise Foutch of Maryville Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his fathers James A. Foutch and Edward Rodgers, Grandparents Clyde and Jane Warren, and his best friend and Brother Gary Foutch. Memorials can be made to Austin Foutch for a charity. Services: Gravesite ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 9:30 a.m. at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary