James Woodcock James E. Woodcock, Sr., 87, of Caseyville, Ill., born Friday, Aug. 26, 1932, in East St. Louis, Ill., passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill. A 1950 graduate of Collinsville High School, he attended Western Illinois University and Washington University in St. Louis before serving in the U.S. Navy as a medic stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he began a long career on the railroad, serving as a clerk and other capacities for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central and Conrail before retiring in 1993. For many years he served Caseyville Township, beginning as a trustee in 1965 and ultimately as its Township Supervisor through 1989. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks, Optimist International, the Knights of Columbus, St. Stephen Men's Club and many other civic and charitable organizations, and was a faithful supporter of the American Red Cross, both as a generous blood donor and organizer of local blood drives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Josephine Woodcock, and his loving wife Patricia, whom he married on Jan. 23, 1960. Surviving are four children: a son, James Jr. (Elaine) Woodcock of Sunset Hills, Mo.; a son, Glen (Marie) Woodcock of Collinsville, Ill.; a daughter, Mary Jo (John) Buckley of Caseyville, Ill.; and a daughter, Carol (Todd) Vallerius of Collinsville, Ill. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Andrew and Julia Woodcock; Courtney Wilken (Sam), Kyle and Rebekah Woodcock; and Brett and Paige Vallerius, and one great grandson, Elliot Atkinson. Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Barbara Woodcock of Springfield, Ill., many nieces and nephews, and friends everywhere. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church or to VFW Post 1117 in Caseyville. Condolences may be made at: www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 South Main, Caseyville, Ill., 62232. Funeral: A funeral mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Stephen, with Father Jim Null officiating. Internment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019