YOUNG- James S. Young, 91 of Troy, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of James life, services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Charles West officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Friedens Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019