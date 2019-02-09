|
JAMIE RUSHING- Jamie Rushing , 71, of Colum bia , Illinois, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at her residence. Visitation from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019
