SPENNER- Jamie Edwina Wagoner Spenner, 66 of Centralia, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Styninger Funeral & Cremation Chapel in Hoyleton with Rev. Nate Wollenberg officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.



