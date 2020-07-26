1/1
Jane Armstrong
Jane Armstrong Jane Ann Armstrong of Columbia, MO, passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferrell and Martha Curell. Jane is survived by her beloved husband of, Ron Armstrong; her children, Jean (Kevin) Field, Amy Armstrong, and Josh (Marl) Armstrong; her grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley, Kayla, Michael, Cody, Easton, Henrik, Cora; her great-grandchild, Ashton; and her siblings, Ellen Payne, Julie Henn, and Ken Curell. Contributions in Jane's honor may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Service: Visitation to be held at Baue Funeral Home, Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO 63301, Monday, July 27th, 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral Service to be held at Baue Funeral Home, Cave Springs, Tuesday, July 28th at 10:00am. Interment to be at Oakwood Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, IL, Tuesday, July 28th. For more information please call 636-940-1000 or visit baue.com. Baue Funeral and Memorial Center

