BUDRYK- Jane Budryk, nee, Kujawski, age 101, died February 6, 2020. Visitation on February 12, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial on February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL with Fr. Brett Judkins and Fr. Jim Nall and officiating. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020