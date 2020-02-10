|
Jane Budryk Jane Budryk, nee, Kujawski, age 101, of Fairview Heights, IL, formerly of East St. Louis, IL and Collinsville, IL born on December 21, 1918 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. Jane worked at Hunter Packing Company for 47 years. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and a former member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Polish American Ladies Society (PALS) and Polish National Alliance (PNA). She was also a diehard Cardinal baseball fan and loved to play bingo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Budryk; her parents, John and Victoria, nee Zelechowski, Kujawski; and her siblings, Mary Smith, Charles Kujawski and Adam Kujawski Jane is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Paul) Judkins; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt) Carvalho, Sarah (Tres) Goetting, Patrick Judkins, John Judkins and Rev. Brett Judkins; and her great-granddaughter, Harper Jane Goetting. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olney, IL or in the form of masses to St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Rosary will be said at 4:00 p.m. Service: A procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL with Fr. Brett Judkins and Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 10, 2020