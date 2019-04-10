Home

Jane L. Mundy

Jane L. Mundy Obituary
Jane L. Mundy Jane Mundy, nee, Powers 68, of Belleville, Illinois, born Monday, October 9, 1950, in Belleville, IL. passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Jane worked as a cashier in retail. She was a member of St. Augustine Canterbury Church in Belleville, IL. Surviving are 3 Children, James (Melissa) Schanuel of O'Fallon, MO. Cindy Schanuel of Belleville, IL. Jennifer Schanuel of St. Louis, MO. Parents, Lenard and Doris nee, Becker, Powers of Belleville, IL. 2 Brothers, Thomas (Linda) Powers of Belleville, IL. Tim Powers of Belleville, IL. Sister, Karen Powers ,(Ron Llewellyn), of Paulden, AZ. 2 Grandchildren, Tristin Schanuel. Kirsten Schanuel. Uncle, Paul Becker of Belleville, IL. Dear Nieces and Nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Friday April 12, 2019. Funeral: Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, St. Augustine of Canterbury-Belleville, with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019
