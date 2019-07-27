Home

Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Jane Matikitis Jane Catherine Matikitis, nee Pritchett, 81, of Maryville, IL, born on December 12, 1937 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Jane was retired from Monsanto in St. Louis, Mo. She was a member of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, Collinsville, IL and a past member of the Collinsville Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheryl Hawkins; her parents, Charles and Catherine, nee Hans, Pritchett; two brothers, Donald and Charles Pritchett; a half-sister, Kathryn Peyla and former spouse and friend, John Matikitis. Surviving are her son and daughter, Mike Matikitis of Maryville, IL and Cathy Murphy of Collinsville, IL; a grandson, Jonathon Hawkins; brother and sisters-in-law, Ron (Shirley) Matikitis of Collinsville, IL and Ruth Miller of Bonita Springs, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL with Chaplin Jim Donahue officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 27, 2019
