Jane McManemy Jane Ellen McManemy, of O'Fallon, Ill., age 86, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, April 7, 2020, at Joe's Place Caring Cottage and Assisted Living, in O'Fallon, Ill. She was lovingly cared for by the staff of Joe's Place Caring Cottage. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Carl Edward McManemy; her son Thomas Lee McManemy; her sister, Lorrine Brandmeyer; and her two brothers, James (Jeanette) Rakers of Mascoutah Ill.; and Daniel Rakers; and best friends Norma Warhoover and Norma Seipp. Jane enjoyed music, dancing, and was an avid book reader, which also included working word find puzzles until the time of her death. Additionally, she very much enjoyed sweets! She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church. Her children admired her personal strength in life. She is survived by her two sons Bryan McManemy, of O'Fallon, Ill., Jeffrey (Russ Moore) McManemy, of Creve Coeur, Mo.; her two daughters Carla (Kevin) Townsend of O'Fallon, Ill., and Cathy (David) Scott, Jr. of Glen Carbon Ill.; daughter-in-law Brenda (McManemy) Schramm; brother Marvin (Anita) Rakers of Damiansville, Ill.; sister-in-law Marilyn Dinsmore of Chicago, Ill. Jane was the dear grandmother to Alexa, Preston, and Parker Townsend, David (fiancé Sarah Myers) Scott, III, Jessica (R.J.) Premis, Xavier, Carli and Autumn Scott, Danielle (Scott) Nelson, Lauren McManemy, and Cristin (Tim) Matecki . Jane was also a great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff of Joe's Place Memory Caring Cottage and Assisted Living, Dr. Radwan of HSHS Medical Group and his staff, as well as HSHS Hospice's Aaron, RN, for his kindness, care and compassion. Flowers are appreciated and Memorial expressions are suggested to the in memory of Jane McManemy. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Jane requested a Gift of Body donation to the Saint Louis University School of Medicine for medical research. All services will be private as to her wishes. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020