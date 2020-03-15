|
Jane Pusa Jane M. Pusa, nee Rujawitz, 74, of Belleville, IL, born June 4, 1945, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence. Jane was an alderman for the city of Belleville. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was active in many civic and community organizations such as Art on the Square, Belleville Community Development, Belleville Christkindlmarkt, Lindenwood Belleville, and for many years part of Mothers Club. Jane sold furniture for 25 years and never forgot a customer. She was incredibly active in her children and grandchildren's lives and is lovingly remembered by many Althoff graduates for the free pizza she would give out at the end of lunch hour. Jane never met a stranger because when she met someone, they were instantly friends. She was known by many names Jane, Sam, Mom, Alderman Pusa and most importantly Nana. Her high energy, outgoing nature, and positive personality will be missed by all. She loved her rescue dog "Johnson" and they enjoyed bacon every morning and an ice cream sandwich after dinner for dessert every night. Everyone who knew her loved her many "Janeisms". Her life was "never a dull moment" wondering "are we crazy?" while always loving her friends and family and asking "you want a beer? I'll take one too." She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold L. and Marie, nee Wasser, Rujawitz. Surviving are her husband, David W. Pusa, Sr.; her children, David W. Jr. (Laura) Pusa, Suzanne A. Pusa-Soehnlin (Brian Soehnlin), and Julie (Kevin) Frady; six grandchildren, Jeremy Soehnlin, Natalie Soehnlin, William Fessel, Jack Pusa, Annie Pusa, and Andrew Pusa; and two brothers, Arnold (Peggy) Rujawitz and Richard (Bonnie) Rujawitz. In memory of Jane Pusa, memorials may be made to the Franklin Neighborhood Community Association for the Jane Pusa Summer Camp Scholarship Fund, to the City of Belleville Parks and Recreation Department for a memorial park bench or tree in a Ward 2 park, or to the Gateway Pet Guardians.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu and Fr. William McGhee concelebrating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020