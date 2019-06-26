Jane Whittington Jane M. Whittington, nee Holtmann, 64, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, July 8, 1954, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Belleville, IL. Jane owned a beauty salon for over 30 years and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Belleville, IL. Her true joy in life was her family, most recently becoming a grandma. Beloved by so many, she was a true inspiration to all who met her with her kind spirit and positive attitude. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Whittington; and parents, Harold and Thelma, nee Montgomery, Holtmann. Surviving are her daughter, Valerie (Ryan Isenmann) Whittington of Belleville, IL; granddaughter, Hannah Isenmann; sister, Hallie (Ed) Engleman of O'Fallon, IL; nieces, Amy (Paul) West of Millstadt, IL, and Elaine (Donnie) Blue of O'Fallon, IL; and great niece and nephews, Paul, Abbey, and Donnie; mother-in-law, Katherine Whittington of Collinsville, IL; and brothers and sisters in-law, and many dear friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church or Siteman Cancer Center. Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Memorial service: Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Dr. Craig Ballard officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 26, 2019