Janet Frost Janet Bernadine Sandmire Frost, age 89, of Granite City, IL, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehab. after suffering Alzheimer's Disease for several years. Janet was born on May 23, 1931 in Richland Center, Wisconsin, to Lois Bernadine Patch Sandmire and Carl Glen Sandmire. The family later moved to Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, and she graduated from Madison East High School. Janet went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1952, and after her children were in school, to complete Master's Degree coursework at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She was employed in Monroe County, Wisconsin and Columbia County, Wisconsin as a social worker. After retirement she moved to Texas, Arizona, Maine, Ohio and Granite City, Illinois to be near her children. Janet created beautiful embroidery work, including many quilt tops, for family and church events. She enjoyed reading, computer solitaire, Game Show Network, walking her dogs and participating in TOPS in several states. She was active in St. John United Church of Christ, especially with Hilltoppers, Evening Guild, and the Variety Show, and wrapping silverware for the annual 3 rd Sunday in October Sausage Dinner. Janet's sly humor and laughter are missed by all who knew her. We thank the staff of Heartland Hospice, Fountain View Manor, and Granite Nursing and Rehab. for their care. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings-Jim Sandmire, Cardell Tadder, Corinne Seago, Auta Sandmire, Cameron Sandmire, Janice Uphoff, Dr. Herbert Sandmire and Lyle LaVaughn Sandmire and two infant sons, Marlon Frost and Dane Frost. She is survived by two daughters and two sons Rev. Karla Frost and husband Rev. Charles Preston, Turk Frost, Cory Frost, and Kari Scroggins and husband Mike Scroggins; and two sisters-in-law Crystal Sandmire and Valerie Sandmire, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Rd., Granite City, IL 62040 and will be accepted by Irwin Chapel or the Church. www.irwinchapel.com
Service: In celebration of her life a private visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Rd., Granite City, IL, followed by a drive-by visitation at the funeral home from 3:00-4:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed through the Irwin Chapel web page at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in Withee Wisconsin.