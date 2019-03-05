Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Griness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Griness

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Griness Obituary
Janet Mae Griness Janet Griness, age 67, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 25, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Janet worked for S.A.V.E. in Belleville, IL for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mathilda, nee Goschey, Griness; and her siblings, Mary Schlake and Patricia Griness, in infancy. Surviving is her nephew, Michael Schlake of Highland, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. James Nall officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now