Janet Mae Griness Janet Griness, age 67, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 25, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Janet worked for S.A.V.E. in Belleville, IL for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mathilda, nee Goschey, Griness; and her siblings, Mary Schlake and Patricia Griness, in infancy. Surviving is her nephew, Michael Schlake of Highland, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. James Nall officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019