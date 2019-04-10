Janet Kuncl, 84, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home.



Janet was born May 25 th , 1934 in Omaha, Nebraska to James F. and Grayce (Haddick) Kuncl, and moved to Collinsville when she was two years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jeanne Comer, cousins Virginia Noascono and Clifford Haddick.

Janet is survived by her partner, Judith Roustiau, cousins Thilerna and Rod French, Elaine (French) Marmon, Carol (French) McFall, Barbara (French) Esker and nieces and nephews, Terry (Carol) Comer of Ohio, Kathie Michel of Ohio, Judy Imparato of Ohio, Pat (Mike) Curtis of Ohio, Jeff (Patty) Comer of Georgia, Janet (Edsell) Burris of Ohio, Jamie (Mitch) Giesy of Alabama, Todd Comer of Ohio; dear friends, Vera Thompson, Linda Mitchell, Ann Talbert, Bonnie Farrington, Irma Holmes, and Terry Tayloe. "Special love to my cousins, Carol and Elaine for helping Judy care for me in my final days. Love to you both."

Janet completed a Master of English degree from Southern Illinois University. She was a secretary registrar at Collinsville High School for 12 years, an English instructor at Collinsville High School for 22 years. After retirement, she was an Adult Basic Education instructor at Southwestern Illinois College.

Janet was active and interested in conservation, the environment and animal protection organizations. She thoroughly enjoyed playing the clarinet in the Collinsville, Granite City and Edwardsville municipal bands. She also loved to travel and volunteer in various organizations throughout the community.

She was a member of P.E.O., Delta Kappa Gamma, American Federation of Musicians, N.E.A., Madison County Retired Teachers' Assn., Friends of the Historical Museum, Catsup Bottle Preservation Group, Miner's Theater Restoration Group, Lyceum, SIUE Alumni Association, Humane Society in both Madison County and Collinsville, Treehouse Wildlife Rescue, and drove for Faith in Action. She participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters and was a sustaining member of Junior Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Treehouse Wildlife Rescue or Partners for Pets and will be received at the visitation or by mail to the funeral home.



Visitation: will be Wednesday, April 10 th , 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville.



Funeral: will be Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary