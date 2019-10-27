|
|
Janet Russell Burns "Less us cross the river and rest in the shade of the trees." Janet Lynn Burns, nee Russell, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sept. 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Russell; brother, James Russell; and grandparents, Joe and Marie Russell, Milburn and Mary Lewis, all formerly of East St. Louis, IL. Janet was survived by two sons, Eric O'Connell, wife Lisa and one and only precious granddaughter, Kayelyn of Chandler, AZ; and Ryan Burns of Edwardsville, IL. Janet was also survived by her mother, JoAnn Russell (Lewis); sister, Judy Beard (Russell); brother , Joe Russell of McKinney, TX, wife Grace and daughter Jillian; and sister-in-law, Brenda Russell; 2 nieces, Jeana and Jamie and 2 great-nieces. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and relatives, especially her life long friend, Linda Hosto of Edwardsville, IL Donations made in her name tot he the would be appreciated.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019