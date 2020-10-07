1/2
Janet M. Smith
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet M. Smith
June 29, 1933 - October 2, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - Janet M. Smith, nee Bey, 87, of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 29, 1933 in Augusta, Maine, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Smith; parents, Meto and Evelyn nee Bradstreet, Bey; and two brothers, Ronald and Richard Bey.
Surviving are her children, Roxann Halsey of Columbia, IL, Brian (Sha) Smith of St. Louis, MO, and Shelly Smith of Cahokia, IL; a sister, Margaret Davis of Augusta, ME; three grandchildren, Brock Hunt, Brittany Halsey, and Brian (Drea) Smith II; and five great grandchildren, Katelyn, Nathan, Cameron, Brayden and Charlie. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Braun Family Funeral Home. Columbia, Illinois was entrusted with the care of Janet and her family. Private services will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved