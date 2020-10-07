Janet M. Smith

June 29, 1933 - October 2, 2020

Cahokia, Illinois - Janet M. Smith, nee Bey, 87, of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 29, 1933 in Augusta, Maine, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Smith; parents, Meto and Evelyn nee Bradstreet, Bey; and two brothers, Ronald and Richard Bey.

Surviving are her children, Roxann Halsey of Columbia, IL, Brian (Sha) Smith of St. Louis, MO, and Shelly Smith of Cahokia, IL; a sister, Margaret Davis of Augusta, ME; three grandchildren, Brock Hunt, Brittany Halsey, and Brian (Drea) Smith II; and five great grandchildren, Katelyn, Nathan, Cameron, Brayden and Charlie. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Braun Family Funeral Home. Columbia, Illinois was entrusted with the care of Janet and her family. Private services will be held.





