Janet Mascee Janet L. Mascee, 67, of Edwardsville, passed away at 3:50 PM, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was born April 17, 1952, in East Saint Louis to Joseph and Opal (Petty) Marshall. She married Gary Ellsworth and he preceded her in death. She later married her devoted husband of 40 years, Pete Mascee of Edwardsville. Janet was Catholic and enjoyed watching soap operas, especially "Days of Our Lives" and playing poker with her friends and family. She was a stubborn lady with a strong wit about her. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Surviving are husband Pete Mascee of Edwardsville, son, Mark Marshall of Smithton, granddaughter, Hunter Marshall of Pinckneyville, two Brothers, Donald (Jean) Marshall of Freeburg, IL and Patrick (Charlene) Marshall Sr. of New Athens and one sister, Joan Bussen of Smithton. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, parents and sister, Cheryl Ann Hancock. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Janet's life will take place at a later date and inurnment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020.
