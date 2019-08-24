|
Janet Poggemoeller Janet Poggemoeller of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:10 P.M. She had attained the age of 80 years, 1 month and 29 days. Janet was born in New Baden, IL on June 22, 1939 the daughter of Raymond and Norine (nee Rich) Mueller. She was united in marriage to Donald E. Poggemoeller on November 22, 1962 in the St. Stephen E & R Church in St. Louis and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2007. Mrs. Poggemoeller worked as a Certified Nurses Aid and Activity Director at Hamptons Nursing Home in Alhambra, IL and later at Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Okawville. Janet was a member of the American Legion Post #233 Auxiliary in Okawville and an associate member of the Marine Corp League Detachment 74 in Collinsville, IL. She was also a former member of the Okawville Community Club. Janet enjoyed quilting, sewing and dancing, and she especially loved visiting her friends and neighbors. Left to mourn her passing is her three children, Cynthia Juarez of Sandoval, IL, Donald Poggemoeller and wife Linda of Okawville and David Poggemoeller and wife Tina of Greenville, IL; a sister, June Gerdes and husband Bob of St. Peters, MO; a brother, Cliff Mueller and wife Marilyn of Hillsboro, IL; her fiancé, Richard Askew of Caseyville, IL; 16 grandchildren, Gary (Michelle) Ritter, Rhiannon (Steve) Fryer, James Cramer, Richelle Freeman, Joseph, Ricardo and Thomas Juarez, Andrew (Katie) Schreckenberg, Lynn and Abby Poggemoeller, Brittany Restoff, Danielle, David Jr., Destiny, Jayden and Sophia Poggemoeller; 10 great grandchildren and expecting her eleventh any day; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny Mueller; a sister, Norine Haffer; and two grandchildren, Keagan Poggemoeller and Tricia Juarez. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post #233 of Okawville or to the Marine Corp League Detachment #74 in Collinsville, and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com Visitation: Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Monday from 5-8pm. and again on Tuesday from 8-9am then at the church on Tuesday from 10am until the service hour. Funeral: services will be held from the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Okawville on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11am with Pastor Eric Wood officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019