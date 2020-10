ALBERTINA- Janet Ruth Albertina, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home in Collinsville, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that all memorial donations be made out to the Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 W. Main St. Collinsville, IL, 62234. There will be no services at this time.



