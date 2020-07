SANDBRINK- Janet Dorothy Sandbrink, age 78, of Troy, IL, formerly of Maryville, IL, born September 9, 1941 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville IL, followed by a memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis MO.



