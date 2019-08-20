|
SEGAR- Janet Marie Segar, age 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019