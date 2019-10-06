|
Janet Werner Janet S. Werner, nee Moss, 66, of O Fallon, IL, born Wednesday, October 15, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL. Janet was a retired Dental Claims Assistant Processor for Dearborn National Insurance. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Irma, nee Pinegar, Moss Sr.: 3 brothers, Johnny Moss, Julius Moss, and Richard Moss; 2 sisters, Jackie Reinbold, and Carol Joyce. Surviving are her children, Ryan Werner of East Corondelet, IL, Scott (Lisa) Werner of Waterloo, IL, and Melanie Werner of Columbia, IL; 2 sisters, Debbie (Jack) Whitehead of Granite City, IL, and Linda (Mike Nicholson) Sturgeon of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Andrew Bozsa, Jack Bozsa, Landyn Werner, and Jacie Werner; dear nieces and nephews; with a special thank you to her caregiver and friend, Darren Johnson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or . Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Private Interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019