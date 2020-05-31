Janette Mueller Janette Laverne Mueller, age 83 from Belleville, Illinois passed away Saturday May 23rd, 2020 following a very long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Janette was born August 15th, 1936 in St. Louis County, Missouri to Otto and Gertrude Weiner. She attended Bayless High School and graduated in 1954. She worked as a dental assistant until she married John Phillip Mueller in August of 1957. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother to her four children, Stephen, Kevin, Karl and Karen. Janette had a great sense of humor which was very helpful in raising her three boys and her daughter. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bridge with friends and was involved and active in every aspect of her children's school and extracurricular activities. After successfully navigating her children through school and out on their own, she enjoyed being outdoors and working in the yard gardening. She was preceded in death by a son Stephen Mueller, her parents Otto and Gertrude Weiner, her brother and three sisters, Gertrude, Sadie and Joyce. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, John Mueller, her sisters, Joan and Jean, both of St. Louis MO, her two sons Kevin of Houston, TX and Karl of Manhattan Beach, CA daughter Karen of Villa Hills, IL and two grandchildren, Chris Mueller and Blake Mueller. Funeral: A private family funeral service was held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store