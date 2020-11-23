Janice Barbour
October 12, 1945 - November 19, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Janice Jean Barbour, 75, of Caseyville, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at her residence at Cedarhurst of Collinsville Memory Care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ann Ford, her sister-in-law, Vicki Ford, and her nephew, Jeff Staley and Gary Lee Barbour.
Janice is survived by her sisters, Joyce (Don) Staley, of Caseyville, IL, and Jackie (Ronnie) Kimberlin, of Mt. Vernon, IL, her brother, Walter Ford, of Coolidge, TX, her son, Chris (Megan) Barbour, of Collinsville, IL, her dear friend, Bill Becker of St. Louis, MO, in-laws, Don (Terry) Barbour of Collinsville, IL, and many cherished nieces, cousins, great & great great-nieces, 2 great nephews, and countless friends.
Janice was born and raised in East St. Louis, IL where she graduated from St. Teresa Academy in 1963. She went on to work for almost 30 years at Mercantile/Firstar/US Bank in various capacities in St. Louis. She was very active in the community in Caseyville, volunteering her time with the Fire Auxiliary, and always enjoyed walking at Caseyville Park. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, and loved working in the yard with her mom, always decorating for every holiday.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions., no Funeral Services will be held. Janice will be buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery's chapel located at 2910 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL. 62025. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date