Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Janice Cook Obituary
Janice Cook Janice L. Cook, nee Rigney, age 86, of Belleville, IL, born on August 24, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence. Janice was a founding member of the Queen of Peace Athletic Committee and a member of the Queen of Peace Mother's Club. She was a homemaker, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Clara Rigney. Janice is survived by her husband, Patrick J. Cook; her children, Pat (Kathy) Cook of Belleville, IL, Mark Cook of St. Louis, MO, Susan Cook of Florida, Kenny (Brenda) Cook of Belleville, IL and Chris Cook of St. Charles, MO; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Rob) Rowlett of Alexandria, VA, Megan (Josh) Burns of Vacaville, CA, Bridget Cook of Belleville, IL, Michael Cook of Belleville, IL, Patrick Lovell of Port Orange, FL, Jeffrey Lovell of Atlanta, GA, Sarah Lovell of Atlanta, GA, Mitch Tull of St. Louis, MO, and Quain Tull of St. Louis, MO; her great-grandchildren, Owen and Ethan Rowlett, Austin and Lily Burns, Dawson and Delaney Tull and Aaron Lovell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matt Elie officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019
